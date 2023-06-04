Christo Grozev: Chat GPT will multiply Disinformation millions of times

Fake audio and video created by artificial intelligence are becoming more and more indistinguishable from the real thing. But the bigger threat is to texts, as Chat GPT will be able to amplify, multiply millions of times, the efforts of current disinformers.

Those who are easily manipulated will become more easily manipulated, said journalist Christo Grozev in a discussion on the topic "Freedom of Audience Choice" at the 18th World Meeting of the Bulgarian Media.

“They create adaptive text to participate in a particular discussion to misinform. This will more easily affect the vulnerable part of society," added Grozev.

Grozev talked about the "Navalny" case and the work on his investigation.

"In Navalny's case, there was no relationship with the Secret Service because this guy didn't know, he thought he was reporting to his boss," he said. Regarding doubts about whether journalists have the right to impersonate another person in order to collect data, he explained that in this case, Navalny, as the victim of an assassination attempt, had this right. "And I, as a journalist, had the right to stay in the room and record," explained Grozev.

"The conversation was 52 minutes long. I was worried for all 52 minutes of this conversation what would happen to this person who told everything so idiotically," he said.

Christo Grozev said that a year later they found a covid test of the person who revealed the whole truth about the "Navalny" case, i.e. he is alive.

“We found that he was operating in a reduced mode outside of Moscow. And when I analyze why he's alive, my personal answer is that Putin's regime can't kill incompetent guys. But if he starts killing them, he will fail," Grozev said.

