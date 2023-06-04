COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 23 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | June 4, 2023, Sunday // 10:48
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 23 New Cases in the Last 24 hours @Pixabay

23 are the confirmed cases of infection with Covid-19 in Bulgaria over the last 24 hours, with 409 tests performed, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

One infected person died. There are 235 infected in hospitals, of which 30 are in intensive care units.

4 people were cured. There are 1,943 active cases of infection.

In the last 24 hours, 2 doses of vacciness against Covid-19 have been administered.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal

