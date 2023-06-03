Turkish Military Equipment will pass through Bulgaria to join KFOR in Kosovo

Politics » DEFENSE | June 3, 2023, Saturday // 15:07
Bulgaria: Turkish Military Equipment will pass through Bulgaria to join KFOR in Kosovo

Personnel and military equipment from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey will pass through the Bulgarian republican road network, the Ministry of Defense reports.

On June 4 and 5, 2023, personnel and equipment of the armed forces of the Republic of Turkey to join the NATO stabilization forces in Kosovo (KFOR) are expected to cross the republican road network through the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing through the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The personnel and equipment of the armed forces of the Republic of Turkey will leave the territory of Bulgaria through the Gyueshevo border crossing.

