Spurred by Film and TV Production, Canadian Entertainment Industry Continues to Surge

Canada might not seem like one of the most ideal countries to film movies and shows, given the freezing temperatures that can even include such instances as a bomb cyclone, as we covered at https://www.novinite.com/, and yet, productions are flocking to north of the border. Beyond production, entertainment-seekers across Canada are also viewing and playing en masse, building up the industry further.

The open wilderness available in 2020 helped to make Canada an ideal location for shoots, and the industry continues to grow through 2023. It’s not just the film industry, either, with total entertainment and media in Canada set to grow by millions of dollars in revenue.

Making the most of the 2021 bounce-back

While 2019 was seeing a fair bit of revenue from screen productions, 2021 blew its figures out of the water. The productions in Canada for video, film, and television combined to bring the country a whopping $11.3 billion in operational revenue, per https://www.thestar.com/, which marked a 20.2 percent increase on figures from just two years before. Much of this growth has been attributed to tax incentives and additional resources in the country.

A grand example of a big-hit show being filmed in Canada to infuse cash and perhaps even drive a bit of tourism to its filming locations is The Last of Us. The HBO show used several stunning locations in Alberta, and now, the official tourist and travel website for the province uses The Last of Us as a selling point. There’s even a map indicating where you should go to see the sights from the show.

In 2021/22, productions continued to soar in Canada. Spending on film and TV rose by nearly 30 percent, per the Canadian Media Producers Association, in the year 2021/22. Importantly, it was non-Canadian productions that saw the biggest growth, with the likes of US movies and shows clearly demonstrating the appeal of shooting in the country. The new record spending sum for the year hit $11.7 billion, with $6.7 billion coming from foreign productions.

Canadian shows and movies were also major players in this industry's revenue growth, as you’d assume. Much of the other $4 billion came from native productions, and in 2023, there are many great Canadian films on the way. BlackBerry, Humane (both of which star Jay Baruchel), Bones of Crows, North of Normal, and When Morning Comes all look to be intriguing releases from the local film industry in Canada.

Entertainment and media going big

As a part of its 2019-2023 five-year projection, PwC Canada predicted a compound annual growth rate of nearly 11 percent in OTT video, some 77 trillion megabytes in projected data consumption growth, and an $8 million growth in entertainment and media revenue. It’s fair to say now that, even before 2023 has concluded, some of these projections will be blown past.

Interest in video games continues to be very strong across Canada, with over 53 percent of Canadian adults enjoying some video game time in a given four-week window. This has spilled out into an increased focus on the competitive gaming scene of eSports. It’s a growing industry, and at Exhibition Place in Toronto, work continues on a $500 million, 7,000-seat eSports arena.

Online entertainment also continues to see significant growth. Music streaming in Canada climbed to 100 billion on-demand audio streams for the first time in 2022. Further, the online casino industry has grown in interest significantly. This is predominantly down to world-class brands tailoring their bonuses to suit local audiences. It has given rise to review and ratings sites like https://casinobonusca.com/, which help to direct new players to trusted sites and the preferred bonuses. Chief among these is the no-deposit bonus, which offers free gaming time.

Physical and live entertainment products also continue to be of intrigue. Even retro formats are on the rise in Canada. Over one million vinyl albums were purchased across the country, and cassette sales shot up by nearly 27 percent last year, but that count did only equate to a little over 13,000 being sold. To bolster local theatre productions, Theatre Aquarius in Hamilton launched a new center to help develop new Canadian stage productions at the end of May this year.

Canada’s entertainment and media industry continues to thrive, with even more grand venues and productions on the way this year.