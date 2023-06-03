Yellow Code for Rainfall and Thunderstorms has been announced for half of Bulgaria

A yellow code for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms is in effect for 18 municipalities in Western and Central Bulgaria, according to a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning applies to the regions of Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia, Sofia region, Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo and Gabrovo.

Today, the maximum temperatures will drop slightly and will be between 22°C and 27°C, in Sofia - around 22°C. The development of cumulus-rain clouds will begin before noon in the northwestern half of the country, and after noon and until midnight - in the southeastern part. In many places, up to 50 liters of rain per square meter is expected. Hail is also possible.

On the Black Sea, precipitation is unlikely, as it will be mostly sunny, with a moderate north-easterly wind. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 24°C. The temperature of the sea water will be between 20°C and 22°C. The excitement of the sea will be weak.

Cumulonimbus clouds will develop in the mountains and there will be intense rainfall and thunderstorms in many places.

The temperatures in the mountain resorts will remain unchanged - the maximum will be from 11°C to 16°C.

On Sunday, it will rain and thunder in many places in Western and Central Bulgaria, while sunny weather will prevail in the eastern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. In Sofia 22.

Lots of sun, but also thunderstorms in June

Yesterday, climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev predicted to bTV that in June there will be a lot of sun, but also thunderstorms. Temperatures will often be summer-like.

He explained that more rainfall is expected in the western parts of the country. Temperatures will be around 22-23 degrees Celsius. In two weeks, the sea water is also expected to warm up. In Central and Northern Bulgaria, the first 30 degrees of the season can be reported.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology