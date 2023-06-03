At least 280 Dead and over 900 Injured in a Crash between Two Trains in India
More than 280 people were killed in the crash between two passenger trains in the Indian state of Odisha, and about 900 were injured. The death toll is expected to rise, local authorities have warned.
More than 200 ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and more than 100 medics were additionally mobilized.
According to railway officials, an express train traveling from Bangalore to Howrah derailed and collided with another express train that had left Kolkata.
"Rescue operations are underway at the site and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At least 288 people killed and hundreds injured in multiple train collision in eastern India's state of Odisha pic.twitter.com/wrXZdk6c39— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 3, 2023
