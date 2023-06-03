COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 92 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 92, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,571 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.86 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 235 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospital, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 23 new hospital admissions.

83 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,454 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,925 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 19 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,877 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,391 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,307,770 confirmed infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal