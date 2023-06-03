Bulgarians honor All Souls' Day
Today is All Souls' Day. It is celebrated the day before the great Christian holiday of Pentecost.
On this day, the Orthodox Church performs a special service in memory of the deceased. The general memorial service is known as Cherry All Souls' Day. On this day, wheat, bread, wine, fruit and other foods are prepared and given away for God to forgive. The wheat symbolizes the resurrection, and the bread - Jesus Christ.
Cherries are also distributed, the first of the season, which give this memorial service its name.
The Metropolitan Municipality has organized additional transport to the cemetery parks in the capital.
