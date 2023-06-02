Bulgaria: Pro-Western and Pro-Ukrainian Protest against President Radev

Thousands of demonstrators filled the square in front of the presidency in protest under the title "March for a parliamentary republic in the EU and NATO".

The protest was organized by the "Justice for Everyone" Initiative.

The demonstrators raised slogans "Radev, you are free to go to the East", "Radev - national traitor", "Muncho, whose is Crimea?"

"According to the Constitution, the president is the head of state, equally distant from all authorities. He may have the right to a political position, but it is inadmissible to suggest to any political force not to fulfill the given mandate to form a government because he was already 'discredited'. It is also inadmissible for him not to call regular meetings of the National Security Advisory Council or to try to declare according to his own criteria that he will not admit to them persons or parties who are participants in his meetings by law. With these public provocations, he violates the Constitution, which is sworn to abide by, in view of the consequences - creating the conditions for the failure of yet another parliament and the corresponding extension of his sole power with caretaker governments." - said the "Justice for Everyone" Initiative.

In front of the protesters, the MP from "We Continue the Цhange - Democratic Bulgaria" Yavor Bozhankov called "to keep Bulgaria as a European and NATO country".

"We say 'This is not Moscow', but there are some people who want Moscow to be here, and take advantage of all the benefits of the free world. We must show wisdom, patience and stand up for our values", said Bozhankov.

