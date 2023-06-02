Tragedy in India: At least 50 Dead and hundreds Injured after Train Crash

At least 50 people have died and nearly 300 have been hospitalized in India after a passenger train derailed and collided with a freight train in the Balasore district of Odisha state.

#WATCH | Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/9Lk2qauW9v — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Rescue teams are on the scene. All necessary assistance is being provided to the injured, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter:

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

The derailed train was traveling from Kolkata to Chennai. It derailed and fell in the opposite direction, trapping people.

