Tragedy in India: At least 50 Dead and hundreds Injured after Train Crash

World | June 2, 2023, Friday // 21:07
Bulgaria: Tragedy in India: At least 50 Dead and hundreds Injured after Train Crash @ANI

At least 50 people have died and nearly 300 have been hospitalized in India after a passenger train derailed and collided with a freight train in the Balasore district of Odisha state.

Rescue teams are on the scene. All necessary assistance is being provided to the injured, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter:

The derailed train was traveling from Kolkata to Chennai. It derailed and fell in the opposite direction, trapping people.

India, train, Modi, derailed
