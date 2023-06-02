Bulgaria: GERB-SDS, WCC-DB and DPS gathered a Majority for Constitutional Reform

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) managed to reach an agreement with GERB-SDS for a cabinet with the second mandate. In the meantime, however, it became clear that after long negotiations with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), they also secured support for constitutional changes.

"We have a majority for constitutional reforms," said Mariya Gabriel after the announcement of the official composition of the cabinet. She thanked WCC-DB and DPS for putting the interests of the citizens above the party interests.

"We held talks about how constitutional reform should be carried out. It became clear that the entire process cannot be carried out with only changes in the laws, so it was important to see if we could secure the support of 160 deputies," Nikolay Denkov pointed out.

The discussions between the parties were about mechanisms and not about hidden agreements, he said.

"What we discussed is how the relevant changes to the Constitution should be prepared, how all other important tasks should be approached, including the change of regulators. It was clearly said that everything will happen in public, so that there are no hidden deals".

The principle of having a clear mechanism for the selection of candidates for the regulators was confirmed today and they will be discussed in the National Assembly, the two candidate prime ministers indicated.

"The conversations were very long, the negotiations - extremely difficult. I am glad that we were guided by the fact that the person who will really be in this position is very clear with his expertise, in whom the public can trust that the goals and ambitions will be realized," said Mariya Gabriel.

This is how the negotiations went during the day:

Early in the morning, Nikolay Denkov explained that the changes in the initial list for the project cabinet were necessary in order to have more experts.

"We had to withdraw several political figures to make the cabinet more neutral. The composition must also be socially acceptable. It is clear that in order to seek a parliamentary majority, we must also have public support, that this composition was not made, to be part of the party, but to do the job. Each of the nominees has his weight in the place and will be able to do the job," said Nikolay Denkov.

When asked if they have confidence in GERB, the mandate holder answered as follows:

"The truth is that we don't trust each other, what I see in the conversations with Mariya Gabriel is that I can trust her. The conversations with her are always constructive, the arguments are heard when the arguments are reasonable. She says 'okay', in other cases I say 'okay', as you will see that the composition is consensual".

A little later, the two candidate prime ministers on a rotating basis, accompanied by key figures of GERB-SDS and WCC-DB entered the DPS room. After the two-hour meeting with prominent figures from the movement, Mustafa Karadayi announced that the DPS will not interfere with the formation of a cabinet.

"We talked about reforms in the Constitution. We have an agreement and we will discuss the reforms for the Constitution. We were asked for support for the constitutional reforms, which we proposed a year and a half ago. But in order to implement them, parliamentary time is required. For the reforms to happen, we will not prevent the formation of a cabinet," Karadayi said.

The DPS leader did not deny his words that this government is a wicked marriage.

"I hope there are no 'Rambo' people in this government," he commented.

Later, the talks between Denkov and Gabriel, the representatives of the first and second coalition and the DPS continued, but this time in the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly. For hours, participants in the conversations came and went without comment. Shortly before 5 p.m., the shuttles ended.

