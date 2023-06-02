Bulgaria: The National Investigation Service becomes an Independent Body in the Judiciary

The National Investigation Service will be removed from the prosecutor's office system and become an independent body within the judiciary. This was adopted by the National Assembly with the changes in the second reading of the law on judicial power. While discussing the texts, MPs exchanged accusations that the proposals had not been discussed by the Committee on Legal Affairs.

The National Investigation Service was removed from the Prosecutor's Office and became an independent structure with the amendments to the Judiciary Act adopted in the second reading. Henceforth, it will be led by a director. Until now, the head of the office was the Prosecutor General, either directly or through the Director, who is also the Deputy Prosecutor General for Investigations.

The director of the NIS will appoint the investigators and carry out administrative, organizational and methodical management of the structure. No less than three of the members of the High Judicial Council, as well as the Minister of Justice, can propose nominations for the director, the parliament agreed.

District investigative offices are being established at each regional administrative center, and for Sofia - and an investigative office "Sofia-city".

The proposal to separate the investigation from the prosecution was made by Petar Petrov from "Vazrazhdane" between the first and second reading.

The Legal Committee did not consider it, as it is part of a bill that was rejected at first reading. But still today the majority accepted the proposals to be considered in the plenary hall.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg