DPS will not Prevent the Formation of a Cabinet

"We discussed the field of conversation - the topics we can talk about. We have not discussed a cabinet and we do not participate in a cabinet and in talks about a cabinet". This was stated on the sidelines of the parliament by the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Mustafa Karadayi, after a meeting of representatives of GERB-SDS and WCC-DB.

"We talked about reforms in the Constitution. We have an agreement and we will discuss the reforms for the Constitution. We were asked for support for the constitutional reforms, which we proposed a year and a half ago. But in order to implement them, parliamentary time is required. For the reforms to happen, we will not prevent the formation of a cabinet."

He once again expressed hope that there will be no "Rambos" in this cabinet.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg