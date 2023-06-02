Bulgaria: "Sofia Pride 2023" will be held on June 17
The "Sofia Pride" march in 2023 will take place on June 17 (Saturday), the organizers say. It will be held in front of the Monument to the Soviet Army in the "Knyzhenska" Garden and will start at 2 p.m. This will be its 16th edition.
"For us LGBTQ+ people, the support of those closest to us is infinitely important and life-defining. But among us there are those who do not receive acceptance and love at home. One cannot choose one's parents, but one can surround oneself with people who support them unreservedly," write the organizers from the "Glas" Foundation, the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee, the "Deistvie" Organization, and the Bilitis Foundation.
They add that the doors of "Sofia Pride 2023" are open to those who feel rejected and unaccepted. In support of the "Our family invites you to Sofia Pride 2023" campaign, 11 Bulgarian families stand, whose stories can be seen on billboards in Sofia.
