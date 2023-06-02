Bulgaria: 17 MPs were Reprimanded for yesterday's Fight in the Plenary Hall
For the fight yesterday in the plenary hall, the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that 17 MPs had been punished:
"We witnessed this mass fight yesterday - as our western neighbors say - 'tepachka' - that's how we can describe it. A part may have been in defense mode. I am punishing 17 people with a reprimand," said Rosen Zhelyazkov - chairman of the National Assembly.
The scandal started after "Vazrazhdane" called WCC-DB "representatives of the embassies", while WCC-DB called "Vazrazhdane" an "extreme populist pro-Russian party". The rest of the qualifiers were insulting and escalated into a confrontation. And the result - broken glasses and a bruised cheek.
/Bulgarian National Television
