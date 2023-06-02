Bulgaria: 17 MPs were Reprimanded for yesterday's Fight in the Plenary Hall

Politics | June 2, 2023, Friday // 11:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 17 MPs were Reprimanded for yesterday's Fight in the Plenary Hall

For the fight yesterday in the plenary hall, the Speaker of the Parliament Rosen Zhelyazkov announced that 17 MPs had been punished:

"We witnessed this mass fight yesterday - as our western neighbors say - 'tepachka' - that's how we can describe it. A part may have been in defense mode. I am punishing 17 people with a reprimand," said Rosen Zhelyazkov - chairman of the National Assembly.

The scandal started after "Vazrazhdane" called WCC-DB "representatives of the embassies", while WCC-DB called "Vazrazhdane" an "extreme populist pro-Russian party". The rest of the qualifiers were insulting and escalated into a confrontation. And the result - broken glasses and a bruised cheek.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fight, MPs, Zhelyazkov, Vazrazhdane
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria