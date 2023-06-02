Bulgaria’s President complained to the European Parliament about North Macedonia

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev defined as inadmissible the attempts to intervene to change the content of European documents by countries that are not members of the EU, BTA reported, without specifying which documents were involved.

This happened during a conversation with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova on Thursday.

The President of Bulgaria thanked for the reaction of the European Parliament against the decision of Skopje not to allow the MEP from GERB Andrey Kovachev to North Macedonia at the beginning of May.

Radev told Metsola that this act was contrary to European principles and showed disrespect for a representative of an EU institution. He added that this is not an isolated case in which Skopje violates good neighborly relations, the head of state's press office informed.

As a particularly alarming development of the situation, the president singled out the public statements of senior Macedonian representatives about the preparation of "black lists" for Bulgarian citizens, including politicians, who are denied access to the country. This approach demonstrates the insurmountable legacy of the totalitarian past and reveals the need for substantial reforms in the country to overcome it.

