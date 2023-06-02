COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 81 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 81, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,596 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is about 5.1 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 237 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 31 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new hospital admissions.

84 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,371 people since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,919 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 9 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,858 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,388 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,307,678 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal