Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny in the East with Rain Showers in the West

Today will be mostly sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop, but only in isolated places in the western regions of the country will there be short-term precipitation. The wind will be weak from the east-southeast. The maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - around 24°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate southeasterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be 23°C to 25°C. The temperature of the sea water is around 21°-22°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. After noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the massifs of Western Bulgaria and in some places it will rain, it is also possible to thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-southeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 18°C, at 2000 meters - around 12°C.

On Saturday, already before noon over the northwestern regions, and by the evening over most of the country, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop in many places, and on Sunday, mainly in Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunder. The highest probability of local intense and significant precipitation is in the northwestern half of the country. There will be hail. Daytime temperatures will drop slightly.

On Monday there will be more hours of sunshine and after noon, there will be fewer showers and thunderstorms, but on Tuesday the probability of short showers and thunderstorms increases again in the western half of the country, more intense in the mountainous areas there. Hail is possible. Temperatures will rise again and in most of the country will exceed 25°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology