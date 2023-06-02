Today Bulgarians honor Hristo Botev and the Heroes who Died for Freedom - Sirens to be Sound at Noon

Today marks 147 years since the death of Hristo Botev, Bulgarians also honor those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria.

At 12 o'clock the siren system will be activated throughout the country for 2 minutes. When the signal is given, all pedestrians and road vehicles in the populated areas of the country must stop moving on the streets and squares, remaining on the spot.

In the Vratsa Balkan, where the genius poet and revolutionary was killed 147 years ago, the traditional national pilgrimage will be held near the majestic monument on Mount "Okolchitsa". Prime Minister Galab Donev will also participate in the pilgrimage. He will receive the guard of honor at the foot of the peak, after which he will deliver a speech and lay a wreath in front of the monument on Mount "Okolchitsa".

The national pilgrimage will begin with a prayer for Bulgaria, served by Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa. Words and Botev verses will be heard. Part of the 1,500 marchers, who in the last five days followed the steps of the Botev's detachment from Kozloduy to Okolchitsa, will take part in the ceremony.

Traditionally, the historical peak gathers thousands of patriotic Bulgarians.

Before the sirens, with a military ritual, wreaths and flowers of appreciation will be presented at the foot of the majestic monument of Okolchitsa.

A pilgrimage rally will take place in Kalofer, Hristo Botev's hometown. Before the ceremony, the flag of the Botev detachment will be taken out from the National Museum "Hristo Botev" with military honors. At exactly 12 o'clock in front of the "Hristo Botev" memorial complex, a minute's silence will be held in honor of the heroes who died for the freedom of Bulgaria.

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the 147th anniversary of the death of the revolutionary and in memory of the heroes who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria will be held in front of the bust-monument of Hristo Botev in the "Borisova" Garden in Sofia, the Sofia Municipality announced. The Guards Representative Brass Orchestra, male vocal ensemble "Bulgaria" with conductor Valentin Bobevski and actor Hristo Cheshmedjiev will take part in the program.

From 11:00 a.m. at the Vasil Levski monument on "Vasil Levski" Blvd. in the capital, students will read poems from the collection "Songs and Poems from Botyova and Stambolova".

With various events in the country, representatives of the military divisions of the Bulgarian Army will honor the memory of the poet-revolutionary Hristo Botev and those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The mayor of a municipality suggests that instead of sirens, bells should ring on June 2, when we honor the memory of Hristo Botev and those who died for the freedom of Bulgaria. The call was made by the mayor of Apriltsi municipality, Tihomir Kukenski, BTA reported.

The day of Hristo Botev and those who died for the freedom and independence of Bulgaria was celebrated for the first time in 1884 in Vratsa and Plovdiv.

