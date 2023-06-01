The Bulgarian Socialists did not support the EP's decision on Аmmunition for Ukraine

MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Ivo Hristov voted "against" the draft law to increase the production of ammunition and missiles in the EU and speed up their shipment to Ukraine. The remaining Bulgarian MEPs from the group abstained. The draft law was adopted by a large majority today.

For the National Radio, MEP Petar Vitanov stated that he supports the draft law in its part on increasing the defense capabilities of the EU and motivated his position as follows:

"It is good to have funds that stimulate the defense capabilities of the EU. Because this is a step towards the emancipation of the EU, towards the development of a sector that is important for Bulgaria - for example, the Bulgarian military-industrial complex employs 50,000 people".

However, the MEP is against EU plants working for the Ukrainian front:

"I am not saying that Ukraine should not be helped. On the contrary. It is clear who is the victim and who is the aggressor. But I think that the EU should make more efforts in search of peace initiatives".

Vitanov also said that a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be sought and that the EU should not become a front for NATO.

All Bulgarian MEPs from the other political groups supported the bill.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg