The Bulgarian Socialists did not support the EP's decision on Аmmunition for Ukraine
MEP from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Ivo Hristov voted "against" the draft law to increase the production of ammunition and missiles in the EU and speed up their shipment to Ukraine. The remaining Bulgarian MEPs from the group abstained. The draft law was adopted by a large majority today.
For the National Radio, MEP Petar Vitanov stated that he supports the draft law in its part on increasing the defense capabilities of the EU and motivated his position as follows:
"It is good to have funds that stimulate the defense capabilities of the EU. Because this is a step towards the emancipation of the EU, towards the development of a sector that is important for Bulgaria - for example, the Bulgarian military-industrial complex employs 50,000 people".
However, the MEP is against EU plants working for the Ukrainian front:
"I am not saying that Ukraine should not be helped. On the contrary. It is clear who is the victim and who is the aggressor. But I think that the EU should make more efforts in search of peace initiatives".
Vitanov also said that a political solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be sought and that the EU should not become a front for NATO.
All Bulgarian MEPs from the other political groups supported the bill.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 463 of the Invasion of Ukraine: According to Zelensky Ukraine is ready for NATO Membership
- » Day 462 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia announced that it had Sunk Ukraine's last Warship
- » Day 461 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv hit Moscow with Drone Attacks
- » Day 460 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Missile Attack in the Morning and at Noon
- » Day 459 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Another Russian attack before Kyiv Day
- » Day 458 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia is preparing a Simulation of an Accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP according to Kyiv