Ninova on the events in the Bulgarian Parliament: Genders against Fascists
"We witnessed one of the most shameful scenes in the recent history of the Bulgarian parliament", commented the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), Kornelia Ninova. According to her, the Speaker of the Parliament, Rosen Zhelyazkov, abdicated his leadership role by interrupting the session:
"Essentially, they called themselves and actually stood against each other 'genders' against 'fascists'. It has reached the extremism of a revival that they want to invade the National Assembly and talk about a coup and a counter-coup at a time when Bulgaria needs stability, the people need security. What you saw was a ruin, the bottom."
"I distance the BSP from this", Ninova pointed out. And again she insisted that the bills introduced by the left be considered.
