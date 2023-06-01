COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 77 New Cases

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 77. This is according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. 1,875 tests were performed.

Two people with confirmed coronavirus infection have died. To date, there are 239 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new hospital admissions. 117 people have been cured in the last 24 hours. Active cases are currently 1,925.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal