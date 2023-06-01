Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny, Rain expected in the Afternoon

In the morning hours today, there will be reduced visibility in places in the lowlands and valleys. It will be mostly sunny during the day. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria, and in some places there will be rain and thunder. There will be light, in the eastern areas, to moderate wind from the east. Maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - around 23°C.

It will be mostly sunny over the Black Sea. Light to moderate winds will blow from the eastern quarter. Maximum temperatures: 22°-24°C. The temperature of the sea water is 17°-20°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the massifs of Western Bulgaria and in some places it will rain and thunder. It will blow to a moderate wind from the eastern quarter. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.

On Friday, the weather will be mostly sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop, but only in isolated places in the southwestern regions will it rain. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

During the weekend, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop and on Saturday in many places, and on Sunday in the mountainous areas, mainly in the hours after noon and before midnight, there will be short-term precipitation accompanied by thunder. There is an increased probability that locally they will be temporarily intense and significant in quantity, hail is also possible. There is less chance of precipitation along the Black Sea and in the southeastern regions. Daytime temperatures will be a degree or two lower.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology