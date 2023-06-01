Bulgarians celebrate Children's Day

Today is June 1 - Children's Day. The holiday dates back to the World Conference on Children's Health, held in Geneva in 1925.

24 years later, the day was officially declared International Children's Day. And in 1950, June 1 was celebrated simultaneously in 51 countries around the world for the first time.

Various cultural events, educational initiatives and lots of entertainment for children are organized in Bulgaria throughout the day.

For the holiday and this year, Bulgarian Railways is giving a free trip to all children under the age of 14 today.

"Children's holiday on Slaveykov Square" is organized by the Metropolitan Library and "Vazrazhdane" theater - with the performance "Red Riding Hood". There will also be entertaining games and an exhibition "Children's periodicals published before 1944".

At 10 o'clock in the park space in front of the National Palace of Culture, an event will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Culture - within the framework of the Book Fair held there.

Acting Prime Minister Galab Donev will meet with first graders from the capital's 60th elementary school "St. St. Cyril and Methodius" today. Together with the children, he will plant flowers.

For Children's Day, military formations open their doors throughout the country.

The divisions of the Land Forces in Stara Zagora, Smolyan, Haskovo, Yambol, Elin Pelin, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Asenovgrad and Chirpan will welcome everyone between 09:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Bezmer Air Base will display the Su-25 aircraft and flight equipment.

Vrajdebna Air Base will also display its aviation equipment. All divisions will tell about their history, combat equipment and equipment.

The special forces have a program for June 1 in Plovdiv and in the village of Trud. An "open lesson" will be held by military personnel.

As part of the book fair taking place in front of the National Palace of Culture, a rich program has been prepared for children. Meetings with authors of books, music, quizzes and prizes are planned.

An open lesson for parents will be held at the entrance of the Zoo in Sofia from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., dedicated to the correct transportation of the child in the car. The event includes an explanatory campaign about which car seat to choose, how to install it correctly and how to properly fasten the child in it.

