On June 1: Traveling by Train in Bulgaria will be Free for Children

Society | May 31, 2023, Wednesday // 16:13
On the occasion of International Children's Day, Bulgarian Railways (BDZ) is giving free travel to all children up to the age of 14 this year, the company reports.

Young passengers can take advantage of this opportunity from 00:00 to 24:00 on 1 June on all passenger and express trains. Provided the journey starts on a night train that departs before 24:00 on 1st June, the free journey is valid until arrival at the final station on the following day.

Children's age is certified with a copy of a birth certificate or other document, as well as with "Child" and "Student" railway cards. Reserved seats for all train categories, sleepers and first class travel differential are payable. Children under the age of 10 must travel with a companion.

BDZ congratulates its youngest passengers on the upcoming holiday and wishes them a happy childhood, smiles and fun games during the summer vacation.

