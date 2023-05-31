Bulgaria: Health Minister to drop the Mandatory Isolation and Quarantine for People Sick with COVID-19
The Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, will initiate changes to the Health Law to allow for the abolition of the mandatory isolation of persons sick with COVID-19, as well as the mandatory quarantine of the contacts of these persons.
On May 5, the World Health Organization lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to COVID-19.
After analyzing the epidemic situation in Bulgaria, taking into account the low morbidity and the low levels of hospitalization and mortality, the experts in the Ministry of Health reached a consensus that a legislative change should be proposed, which would allow the cancellation of the currently introduced mandatory isolation and quarantine for COVID-19.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 150 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 19 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19: 42 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 84 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 108 New Cases in the Last 24 hours