Bulgaria: Health Minister to drop the Mandatory Isolation and Quarantine for People Sick with COVID-19

The Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, will initiate changes to the Health Law to allow for the abolition of the mandatory isolation of persons sick with COVID-19, as well as the mandatory quarantine of the contacts of these persons.

On May 5, the World Health Organization lifted the Public Health Emergency of International Concern due to COVID-19.

After analyzing the epidemic situation in Bulgaria, taking into account the low morbidity and the low levels of hospitalization and mortality, the experts in the Ministry of Health reached a consensus that a legislative change should be proposed, which would allow the cancellation of the currently introduced mandatory isolation and quarantine for COVID-19.

