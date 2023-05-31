Bulgaria: WCC-DB and GERB-SDS renewed Negotiations for a Government

WCC-DB renewed negotiations with GERB-SDS in the National Assembly, led by the nominees for prime ministers from both coalitions, Nikolay Denkov and Mariya Gabriel, and in the presence of the leaders of the political formations.

The renewal of the negotiations for the formation of a government took place in the office of the speaker of the parliament, the first to leave without comment was the leader of GERB Boyko Borissov, his deputy Tomislav Donchev, the chairperson of the parliamentary group Desislava Atanasova, and after her Mariya Gabriel.

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov also left the meeting, and Asen Vassilev, Nikolay Denkov, the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Hristo Ivanov continued to attend the talks at 12 o'clock. For now, it is not clear what specific conditions have been set by GERB and what concessions "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" are ready to make.

Before the meeting, Prime Minister nominee Nikolay Denkov assured.

"Yes, there is a thaw".

And he declared the need for regular power, seeing attempts to fail the negotiations:

"What we are currently seeing is an attempt to shame the decision of the voters."

For GERB leader Boyko Borissov, the talks must continue "because the chaos in the state is already total and it's not even about individuals, judicial reform has a price".

And he again confirmed the formula for an expert cabinet, which, however, remains questionable.

Before the meeting, it became clear from Denkov that the MPs are not inclined to agree that Asen Vassilev should not be part of a future cabinet.

"It is not so easy to find a finance minister who can do the job under these difficult circumstances."

Although Borissov stressed that DPS support for a government is important for the constitutional reform to happen, DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi completely ruled out the participation of "We Continue the Change" despite the movement's position on the need for a regular government.

"I don't think that kind of people should be empowered. If you want them to be complicit in this process, we can't be complicit."

"Vazrazhdane" called for the return of the mandate and early elections.

BSP are consistent in their position, and "There Is Such a People" also objected. Deputy Stanislav Balabanov stated:

"Apparently these two formations are heading towards an extremely ugly government".

Talks between WCC-DB and GERB-SDS continue

The talks between WCC-DB and GERB-SDS continued for more than three hours, which were not open to the media.

Talks are actively taking place between the nominated prime ministers from the two coalitions, Nikolay Denkov and Mariya Gabriel.

Gabriel and Denkov assured journalists that negotiations to form a regular government are continuing. Denkov revealed the first tasks - preparing a document to guarantee that there will be no purge in the state administration and clarifying the personnel composition.

"Talks have started and are ongoing. As I explained before, there are two elements - one is to ensure that there will be no problems with the administration, so we are preparing the relevant document to give peace of mind to all those who have been worried, and the second, of course, the staff. So we're working on both."

From the words of Nikolay Denkov, it became clear that there is no talk of including political figures from GERB, but of experts.

"There will be no ministers from GERB. What there is is a composition from which we started. As I have always said, we are looking at whether there can be better experts. The question is who are the best people for the relevant positions. "

It was not clear whether Asen Vassilev will remain nominated for finance minister.

