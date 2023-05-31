Bulgarian author and “Booker” winner Georgi Gospodinov will be a guest at the Sofia Book Fair

The writer Georgi Gospodinov will be a guest at the Spring Book Fair today. He will meet his readers from 18:00 p.m. at the Janet-45 publishing house stand in front of the National Palance of Culture (NDK).

Over the past day, pictures have emerged of people waiting patiently in line outside the publisher's stand to buy his novel, "Time Shelter". Hours after the news that it won the "Booker" International Literary Prize, the book was out of stock in bookstores in Sofia. On the last day of May, the new edition of the novel was published, and those who wish can now buy it as well as Gospodinov's other books.

After the meeting of the Book Fair, the National Television will broadcast a documentary film dedicated to the life and work of the writer. "Georgi Gospodinov in the refuge of time" is part of the documentary series of the public television "BNT Presents" and will be broadcast on May 31 at 9:00 p.m. The film was shot even before Gospodinov was on the long list for the Booker Prize. and the director is Pavel G. Vesnakov.

