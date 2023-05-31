Bulgarian author and “Booker” winner Georgi Gospodinov will be a guest at the Sofia Book Fair

Society » CULTURE | May 31, 2023, Wednesday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Bulgarian author and “Booker” winner Georgi Gospodinov will be a guest at the Sofia Book Fair Georgi Gospodinov

The writer Georgi Gospodinov will be a guest at the Spring Book Fair today. He will meet his readers from 18:00 p.m. at the Janet-45 publishing house stand in front of the National Palance of Culture (NDK).

Over the past day, pictures have emerged of people waiting patiently in line outside the publisher's stand to buy his novel, "Time Shelter". Hours after the news that it won the "Booker" International Literary Prize, the book was out of stock in bookstores in Sofia. On the last day of May, the new edition of the novel was published, and those who wish can now buy it as well as Gospodinov's other books.

Опашка от желаещи да си купят книгите на Георги Господинов

After the meeting of the Book Fair, the National Television will broadcast a documentary film dedicated to the life and work of the writer. "Georgi Gospodinov in the refuge of time" is part of the documentary series of the public television "BNT Presents" and will be broadcast on May 31 at 9:00 p.m. The film was shot even before Gospodinov was on the long list for the Booker Prize. and the director is Pavel G. Vesnakov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Gospodinov, book, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria