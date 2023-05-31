Bulgaria: Denkov confirmed that WCC-DB's Negotiations with GERB are Resuming

The negotiations between WCC-DB and GERB-SDS resume today. This was confirmed by Nikolay Denkov, nominated for the second term as prime minister.

"Yes, there is progress. I expect to see Mariya Gabriel today. We need to continue the talks. We will meet with her first to clarify what are the measures that are important so that we can move forward. Then there will be an official meeting. Look, the country must be governed and it must be governed by the people's representatives who have a majority. What we are seeing now is an attempt to shame the decision of the voters."

It became clear from Denkov's words that they are not inclined to agree that Asen Vassilev should not be part of a future cabinet:

"We must continue to discuss this, because in addition to not having party figures, there must also be people who can do their job. It is not so easy to find a finance minister who can do the job under these difficult circumstances."

When asked whether the requested immunity of GERB leader Boyko Borissov will affect the formation of a cabinet, Denkov replied that it is important not to replace the vote of the Bulgarian citizens.

"Our position has always been clear, when someone is asked for immunity, he must decide whether to grant it or not. If I am asked for immunity, from now on I tell you, I will grant it without a second thought. From then on, people have to be careful, not to use the prosecutor's office as a club. What we see and it's quite clear, an activation of the prosecutor's office now, in a few days has done more work than in the last one or two years."

