COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 100 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 100, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,439 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 4.1 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 245 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 28 new hospital admissions.

131 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,170 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,967 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 14 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,830 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,383 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,307,520 confirmed infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal