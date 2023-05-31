Weather in Bulgaria: More Sun and Less Rain on the Last Day of May

The minimum temperatures will be between 10°C and 17°C, and the maximum - between 21°C and 27°C, in Sofia - around 22°C.

Sunny weather will prevail before noon. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop in the western half of the country, and mainly there will be precipitation and thunder. Hail conditions remain. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast, after noon mainly along the southern coast, cumulus clouds will develop, but there will be no precipitation. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 20°-22°C. The temperature of the sea water is 17°-20°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. Around and after noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop. There will be brief rain showers and thunderstorms in many places. A moderate wind will blow from the southeast, in the massifs of Eastern Bulgaria - from the northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 15°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

June will start with mostly sunny weather in most of the country. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria, and in some places it will rain and thunder. The wind will be from the east-southeast, mostly weak, in the eastern regions - moderate. Maximum temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be between 23°C and 28°C, lower along the Black Sea.

On Saturday, the cloudiness will increase from the west, it will be cumulus-rainy and mainly in Western Bulgaria and the northeastern regions, on Sunday - in many places in the country, there will be precipitation. The likelihood of intense events is increasing again, with thunderstorms and hail. On Sunday, daytime temperatures will drop, in some areas in Western Bulgaria it is possible to remain below 20°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology