Bulgaria: Borissov refuses to Give Up his Immunity Voluntarily

GERB leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov declared in the parliament that he will not give up his immunity:

"I was without immunity for two years. Now I'm definitely not going to give it because you'd have to be blind not to see what's going on right now. I have no qualms about it. None. I haven't had, don't have, and won't have any property in Spain! What more can I say? Ivayla Bakalova, I have not seen her for decades. I have not spoken to her or anything".

Yesterday, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office proposed to the Chief Prosecutor of the Republic of Bulgaria - Ivan Geshev - to submit a reasoned request to the National Assembly for permission to initiate criminal prosecution against Boyko Borissov - former PrimeMinister and deputy in the 49th National Assembly.

Today, in the "Barcelonagate" case, the former head of "Lukoil" Valentin Zlatev and the former "Miss Bulgaria" Ivayla Bakalova are testifying.

Borissov reiterated again that there should be a regular expert government and stated that today he will participate in a leadership meeting with WCC-DB:

"Today we will meet again with 'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria', because the chaos in the state is already total and it is not even a question of individuals here. Judicial reform has a price. Since 2009, there has been no judicial reform. The moment we passed the law where they have control over the prosecutor general. Suddenly they moved with a terrible force. You'd have to be blind not to see that. They started the attack, immediately, on the party of change to block any talks."

Borissov emphasized that the support of DPS for a government is important for the constitutional reform to take place. At the same time, DPS leader Mustafa Karadayi pointed out that it is extremely important to have a regular cabinet, but completely ruled out the participation of "We Continue the Change".

