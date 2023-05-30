Bulgaria: Pro-EU Protest against the President with chants “This is Not Moscow”

Protest before the presidency in Sofia. It is organized on social networks and is under the title "Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic and a full member of the EU and NATO".

There is an increased police presence.

The organizers of the event disagree with the president's actions. According to them, he has long shown that he does not work for the benefit of Bulgarian society and for Bulgarian interests, but for Russian interests. They say that they will not allow Bulgaria to become Belarus.

A petition for the impeachment of President Rumen Radev was also organized at the protest.

Tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. there will be a counter-protest in front of the National Assembly.

Earlier today, "We Continue the Change" supported the protest and called on everyone who can come to the presidency.





Thousands of people gathered at the protest against Rumen Radev in front of the presidency under the slogan "Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic and a full member of the EU and NATO!". The protesters were carrying the flags of Bulgaria and the European Union.

The crowd chanted "This is not Moscow", "Radev is a disgrace" and "Resignation".

The lawyer Velislav Velichkov from "Justice for Everyone" appealed to "We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" with the message that they have no more important task than to form a regular government to end the power of Rumen Radev. According to him, GERB must now show whether they are a Euro-Atlantic party or a pro-Kremlin party. Georgi Georgiev from "BOEC" called for the impeachment of the president.

"I am amazed at what enormous resources are being thrown at us," said Yavor Bozhankov, MP from the WCC-DB, before the protest. "We will finish the justice reform together with GERB, we may not agree with them on many things, but we are for a parliamentary republic," said Daniel Laurer.

Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev also came to the protest. "A new 'iron curtain' is coming down in Europe and it depends on us whether we will remain Europeans or choose the Soviet Union," said Asen Vassilev. The protest answered with shouts: "Europe!". According to Kiril Petkov, changes in the services are imperative. He defended his foreign policy advisor Vesela Cherneva, as it was announced today by the National Security Agency that an investigation is being conducted against her.

