Stoltenberg: NATO will deploy 700 more soldiers in Kosovo

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 30, 2023, Tuesday // 20:26
Bulgaria: Stoltenberg: NATO will deploy 700 more soldiers in Kosovo

NATO will deploy 700 more troops to Kosovo, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were injured in clashes, Reuters reported.

"We have decided to deploy 700 more servicemen from the operational reserve forces to the Western Balkans and put an additional battalion of the reserve forces on high alert so that they can also be deployed if needed," Stoltenberg told a press conference in Oslo.

In a statement earlier, NATO said it was sending additional forces to Kosovo "in response to recent disturbances and the wounding of 30 members of KFOR" but did not specify the number.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Stoltenberg, kosovo, KFOR
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria