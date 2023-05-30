Stoltenberg: NATO will deploy 700 more soldiers in Kosovo
NATO will deploy 700 more troops to Kosovo, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were injured in clashes, Reuters reported.
"We have decided to deploy 700 more servicemen from the operational reserve forces to the Western Balkans and put an additional battalion of the reserve forces on high alert so that they can also be deployed if needed," Stoltenberg told a press conference in Oslo.
In a statement earlier, NATO said it was sending additional forces to Kosovo "in response to recent disturbances and the wounding of 30 members of KFOR" but did not specify the number.
