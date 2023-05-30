Bulgarian Court denied Asylum to an opponent of Putin: “There is No Danger for him in Russia”

"There is no reason to accept that the official authorities in the Russian Federation are indiscriminately carrying out mass repressions against citizens expressing in one way or another dissatisfaction with the president's policy". With this argument, the Supreme Administrative Court finally rejected the request of the Russian citizen Alexander Stotsky (Александър Стоцки), who applied for humanitarian and refugee status in Bulgaria.

The 27-year-old Russian fled Russia immediately after the invasion of Ukraine and entered Bulgaria on a tourist visa, which he had. After it expired, he applied for asylum because he feared that in Russia he would be mobilized and sent to the front. He participated in many rallies against the regime of Vladimir Putin, was an observer of the Russian Duma elections at the headquarters of Moscow opposition politicians and a supporter of Navalny's "Smart Vote" platform.

"His fears that upon returning to the country he will be persecuted for his different political views or will be mobilized are only assumptions that are not substantiated with evidence," is the judgment of the judges of the Supreme Administrative Court. According to them, refugee status should be given up because Stotsky had no problems with the official authorities and the police; had no ethnic and religious problems, was not detained, arrested, tried or convicted, threatened, or physically abused.

Referring to the information gathered in the case, the court does not see serious and confirmed grounds to consider that, solely on the basis of his presence on the territory of his country of origin - the Russian Federation, the applicant would face a real risk of becoming the object of a threat.

