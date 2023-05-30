Kiril Petkov: We will not allow Bulgaria to take a Fast Course towards Eurasia

"We clearly saw an attack on the parliamentary republic. No one can afford to urge Bulgaria to not have a regular government, no one can put the budget and people's money in the background because of their personal power ambitions.

We will not allow Bulgaria to take a fast course towards Eurasia and lose its freedom and democracy. We need a regular and pro-European government as soon as possible. We need a stable National Assembly with a long life", wrote today on Facebook the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov, who expressed support for the protest announced for tonight in front of the presidency under the title "Bulgaria is a parliamentary republic and a full member of the EU and NATO!"

He also announced that he is returning a day early from the GLOBSEC forum in Bratislava.

Meanwhile, WCC-DB deputy Daniel Laurer read today from the parliamentary rostrum a declaration in which he criticized President Rumen Radev after the procedure for giving the second mandate, during which the head of state declared that the mandate was "discredited".

"Mr. President, Article 1 of the Constitution states that Bulgaria is a republic with a parliamentary government. We remind you that the laws of the country must be respected to the letter, but also in spirit," the deputy said today from the parliamentary rostrum.

Daniel Laurer stated that a regular government is necessary and called on the voters of "We Continue the Change" and GERB-SDS to accept this difficult decision.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg