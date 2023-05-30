Bulgaria: Asen Vassilev was Questioned at the Prosecutor's Office

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Asen Vassilev was questioned today at the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office. He told journalists that he did not know what he was called for.

Yesterday, the prosecutor's office announced that a pre-trial proceeding had been initiated for pressure by means of a threat against WCC-DB deputy Radostin Vassilev, who announced last week that he was leaving his parliamentary group.

Vassilev's questioning was precisely based on this proceeding for a threat to Radostin Vassilev. From yesterday's press release of the prosecutor's office, it became clear that persons who may have exerted pressure will be checked. As of yesterday, there is also information that Kiril Petkov was summoned for questioning, but he is abroad and the questioning has been postponed.

Today, Asen Vassilev met with the prosecutors for about 50 minutes. After the questioning, he clarified that he was asked about the investigation related to Radostin Vassilev, but he had nothing to say. And he explained that he did not threaten Vassilev in any way and that he is not worried about other investigations that are ongoing in the case.

Yesterday, the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into crimes against the republic at the request of "Vazrazhdane". Asen Vassilev said that he had no information that he was called to give information on it.

When asked why his fellow party members did not come to support him, Asen Vassilev said that he did not need this support.

He replied "I hope so" when asked if their efforts to form a government would be successful.

