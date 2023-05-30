Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel with Conditions for Unfreezing the Negotiations with WCC-DB for a Government

The GERB-SDS nominee for Prime Minister, Mariya Gabriel, set conditions for WCC-DB to continue talks on forming a parliament.

"Conversations between us are not in an ice age. However, there are no rays of sunshine to melt the ice. There can only be conversations if the format, composition, personalities, model, principles and trust are rethought. To avoid an ice age, which, in addition to us, will totally freeze the state as well, I call on 'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' to reconsider all that I have listed," said Mariya Gabriel.

"In addition to what Mariya said, we also have a de facto war between the institutions. That's why I want to say something, which, please, should not be taken as an ultimatum, but as a friendly advice: Change the approach, it won't happen like you want it. Take a cue from us - we have made all possible and impossible compromises. You cannot get all the power with 15% of all people's representatives, I mean the number of people's representatives of WCC-DB. It is not fair, it is not European, it is not democratic. Being responsible for forming a government for the time being, propose another format, talk to us and the other parties. Bulgaria must have a working government," said the deputy chairman of GERB, Tomislav Donchev.

Mariya Gabriel pointed out that the disappointment in society is huge, as well as the distrust in our partners, and the fear in the administration is shocking.

"The only way out of this crisis is with efforts to build trust by all participants in socio-political life. And if the real goal is to take care of the stability of the state and the security of the people, then everyone must take a step back and propose a solution that works a solution that will bring unity and stability. The mandate holder is on the move - to seek and find support," said Gabriel.

On Saturday, GERB-SDS froze the negotiations for a cabinet with the second mandate after the leaked recording from the National Council of "We Continue the Change".

The deadline for Nikolay Denkov and WCC-DB to secure support in the parliament and implement the mandate handed to them by the president yesterday is already passing.

Nikolay Denkov on Mariya Gabriel's conditions: Let's sit together and discuss them

Acad. Nikolay Denkov, nominated for prime minister by WCC-DB, commented on the conditions that Mariya Gabriel set for unfreezing the negotiations.

"In a sense, I expected such a reaction. Conversations about such important issues should not be held in front of the media. I expect Ms. Gabriel to call me and talk. We need to sit down together with them and see what lies behind these format changes. We have always said that we will also talk with the other formations, but it is clear that the easiest and most constructive majority could be obtained with GERB. That is why we must talk with them first, and the talks with the others depend on that," he said.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television