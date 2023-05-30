Kiril Petkov: The Disinformation of Kremlin is a huge problem for the whole of Europe

"The Kremlin's disinformation and interference in the internal affairs of Eastern European countries is a huge problem for all of Europe. Attempts at destabilization are made by activating local politicians and strengthening autocracy at the expense of democracy. All this is done with a single goal - to make Ukraine's victory more difficult and Europe to weaken".

This is what Kiril Petkov, the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change", wrote on Facebook. He participated in a conference of the Slovak non-governmental organization Globsec.

"All pro-European forces have an obligation to stop this process and guarantee our citizens a European life, with strong and working institutions. Only together do we have a chance to oppose these destructive forces that want to impose a dictatorship in free countries that have long chosen democracy," adds Petkov.

The publication of the former prime minister comes out a few days before the special envoy and coordinator of the Center for Global Engagement at the US State Department, James Rubin, arrives in Sofia. According to the official announcement, its mission is "to strengthen support for initiatives to combat disinformation."

