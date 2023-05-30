25 NATO soldiers were Injured in Clashes in Kosovo

May 30, 2023, Tuesday
Bulgaria: 25 NATO soldiers were Injured in Clashes in Kosovo @Balkan Insight

25 soldiers from NATO's multinational force in Kosovo - KFOR have been injured during clashes with Serbs in the northern part of the country.

The condition of three of them is serious. The servicemen were injured by explosive devices. Among the injured are 11 Italians.

Even today, the protests of the Serbs, who demand the removal of the Albanian mayors, continue. Yesterday, KFOR tried to disperse the protesters gathered in front of one of the municipalities with tear gas and stun grenades.

In response, bottles with incendiary liquid and stones were thrown at them. Kosovo Serbs boycotted local elections in April. With a voter turnout of just over 3%, Albanians were elected mayors in predominantly Serb municipalities.

Tags: kosovo, KFOR, Serbs
