25 NATO soldiers were Injured in Clashes in Kosovo

25 soldiers from NATO's multinational force in Kosovo - KFOR have been injured during clashes with Serbs in the northern part of the country.

The condition of three of them is serious. The servicemen were injured by explosive devices. Among the injured are 11 Italians.

Even today, the protests of the Serbs, who demand the removal of the Albanian mayors, continue. Yesterday, KFOR tried to disperse the protesters gathered in front of one of the municipalities with tear gas and stun grenades.

In response, bottles with incendiary liquid and stones were thrown at them. Kosovo Serbs boycotted local elections in April. With a voter turnout of just over 3%, Albanians were elected mayors in predominantly Serb municipalities.

Dramatic footage from the streets of Zvecan by @evropaelire. Kosovo police confirms five people were arrested, while at least 41 @NATO_KFOR soldiers were injured, most of them Italian and Hungarian troops. pic.twitter.com/GIM31Ue51y — Marija Ristić (@Marien__R) May 29, 2023

