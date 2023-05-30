COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 150 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 150, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,845 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 5.2 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 265 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 43 new hospital admissions.

108 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,267,039 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,999 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,612,816 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,382 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,307,420 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal