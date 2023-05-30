Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny, in some places with Rain today

Maximum temperatures will be between 22°C and 27°C, in Sofia - around 22°C.

Again, cumulus-rain clouds will develop in many places in Bulgaria and there will be precipitation and thunder. Hail is also expected. There will be almost no precipitation in the western and central regions of the Danube Plain. A light wind will blow from the east-northeast.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, cumulus and cumulus-rain, and in many places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperatures will be from 21°C to 23°C. The temperature of the sea water is 17°-19°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains, cloud cover will be mostly significant. There will be showers and thunderstorms in more places around and after noon. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 8°C.

During the last day of May and the beginning of June, sunny weather will prevail. After noon and until midnight, mainly in the mountainous and western regions, and on Saturday in most of the country and even before noon, cumulus-rain clouds will develop. There will also be precipitation. It also remains with an increased probability in some areas for intense events, with thunderstorms and hail. The maximum temperatures will be between 23°C and 28°C, on Saturday they will slightly decrease, and in some areas in Western Bulgaria, it is possible to remain below 20°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology