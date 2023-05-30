Bulgaria: Massive Special Police Operation in Sofia (UPDATED)

Teams of the Ministry of Internal Affairs checked several addresses in the capital last night at the request of the prosecutor's office.

According to the BNR, the checks were carried out last night at two addresses in Sofia. Teams from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office and the SDVR participated in the inspections. Among the checked addresses is a well-known restaurant in Dragalevtsi district.

No arrests were made in the operation.

At the moment, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not officially commented on last night's action. However, it became clear from BNR sources that the actions were ordered by the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.

Nova TV reported of a large-scale specialized operation taking place in Sofia. According to unconfirmed media information, it is aimed at "Ami" (Razmig Chakaryan) and Petyo "Evroto" (former investigator Petyo Petrov).

Late last night, teams of the Special Unit for Combating Terrorism and the Prosecutor's Office entered a Greek restaurant in Dragalevtsi district, on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd. There is also an increased police presence at the scene this morning.

Preliminary information indicates that procedural actions have been taken against two well-known businessmen by order of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

The SCP and the Ministry of Internal Affairs refuse official information.

It is being checked whether the operation is related to Krasimir Kamenov – Karo, who was killed a few days ago in South Africa.

Petrov is a "main suspect" in the investigation of the "Eight Dwarfs" by the Anti-Corruption Fund.

Chakaryan's name is associated with the private control over the "Captain Andreevo" checkpoint.

Petyo "Evroto" have been declared wanted

Petyo Petrov - "Evroto", former head of Sofia's Investigation, has been declared wanted by the Ministry of the Interior, "24 Chasa" reports.

Earlier today, teams of the GDBOP, SDVR and the district prosecutor's office entered a well-known Greek restaurant on "Cherni Vrah" Blvd.

According to unofficial information of BNT, the law enforcement agencies attacked a room next door - Petyo Petrov's office. The operation is also connected with Ramzig Chakaryan - "Ami", who is said to have something to do with the war against Krasimir Kamenov - Karo, who was killed in the South Africa.

No arrests were made during the special operation in Sofia, stated the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Petar Todorov.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg