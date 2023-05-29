Bulgaria’s President handed over the Second Mandate to WCC-DB and Demonstrated his Displeasure

President Rumen Radev handed over the second exploratory mandate for forming a government to the second largest parliamentary party - the coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). Atanas Atanasov from DB told the president to instruct Acad. Nikolay Denkov to propose a cabinet composition to be submitted to the National Assembly for a vote.

"As president and commander-in-chief, I am directly involved in national security and called to defend Bulgarian statehood. Precisely because of this, it would be inappropriate on my part to hand you a mandate under the current situation and after the leaked recordings and to entrust the fate of Bulgaria in the hands of the leaders of your party after the leaked recordings and subsequent public confessions. Because of the torpedoing of Bulgarian sovereignty, the slander and the planned purge in the services and state administration, the request for interference in the elections through the Ministry of the Interior and the discrediting of leaders of European institutions and the name of Bulgaria. But by virtue of the Constitution, I am obliged to hand over this exploratory mandate," said President Rumen Radev.

"Its utilization is your constitutional right, but in the name of preserving the remnants of normality and trust in the political system to preserve your dignity and political perspective and preserve the image of Bulgaria in front of our European partners, I urge you to completely reconsider the expediency of utilizing this mandate that has already been discredited", the president added.

Denkov: There is no treason, these are interpretations

After the handover of the mandate, Nikolay Denkov commented that Bulgaria needs a stable government and a functioning parliament. Problems such as the budget and the passing of laws can be solved by forming a regular government.

"I don't think the Constitution suggests that someone else should give advice to the National Assembly, whether to elect a government or not," said Denkov.

He reminded that in 2021 the leadership of the services was also changed. He said that he accepted Radev's advice calmly.

He stated that there is no treason and these are interpretations that do not correspond to the truth.

According to him, the negotiations with GERB should be unfrozen and he hopes that the talks will continue in the coming days. "If the other parliamentary groups say that they will not participate - they should try to realize the third mandate".

He refused to comment on the composition of the cabinet until they sit down at the negotiating table with the other parliamentary groups.

Gen. Atanasov also commented on the topic of services. According to him, the president is affected by the fact that they have long stated that they will introduce bills to change the way the security services are run.

"According to Bulgarian legislation, the Council of Ministers is responsible for security and public order, the president has nothing to do with this topic, so it is not in the order of things to appoint heads of services, and those who are currently, they are appointed on the proposal of his caretaker government. According to our laws, whoever is appointed must be investigated for reliability, including by our NATO partners", said Atanasov and added: "I cannot understand what kind of national treason is being talked about here."

"If a person occupies a senior management position in the security services and is not trusted by our partner services, he will not receive reliable information. So this is a normal legal procedure", Atanasov also said.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Television