Radev with his First Comment on the Leaked Recordings: The Services do not belong to the President

"Anyone who has the ambition to make any deep changes in the services must be fully aware that these services do not belong to the president, they belong to Bulgaria and are under the direct operational leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - in the person of the Prime Minister, not of the president. If you want to reform the services, you must know the laws of these services, the structure, tasks, functions, the way of cooperation of these services with foreign partners."

This is how Rumen Radev answered journalistic questions in connection with the leaked recordings from the National Council of the "We Continue the Change", where conversations about planned changes in the leadership of the services are heard.

According to Radev, the services have been seriously reformed and are making maximum efforts within the budget and resources at their disposal. He reminded that last year the management of SANS went to the USA at their invitation and received the "George Tenet" award, which is given only once a year, to only one service from all over the world. The award is given for "outstanding services and contributions to the national security of the United States, for exemplary cooperation in combating terrorism and strengthening democracy and its protection from malign influences." "And now these people want to decapitate this leadership, based on some embassies. This is absolute nonsense," said Radev.

According to him, the problem is deeper because it affects the moral foundations of the political class.

Regarding the phrase from the recording that "We Continue the Change" had between 7-10%, but they did "ala-bala through the president", Radev said:

"Ala bala is not my style. This is obviously other people's style, as the record makes clear. Let those people explain what they meant by their words. As they should explain many other things," he said.

Asked if he should not convene the National Security Advisory Council because of the records, he explained:

"The meetings of the National Security Council are held behind closed doors and classified information is dealt with. It is very clear from the leaked records that I will have a very difficult time allowing some people to sit at the table where classified information is discussed."

He did not say whether he expected a regular government. At 5:00 p.m. today, the head of state will hand over an exploratory mandate for forming a government to the second largest parliamentary-represented force "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB).

Regarding the murder of Krasimir Kamenov - Karo said that work is being done in close cooperation with the Republic of South Africa to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the murder and all the possibilities of the partner services should be used to reach the perpetrators and guarantors of this murder. The motives are not yet clear, the president said.

Rumen Radev congratulated Erdogan on his re-election as President of Turkey

Head of State Rumen Radev congratulated his colleague Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as President of the Republic of Turkey in the elections held yesterday in the country.

The Bulgarian President expresses confidence that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey, which has been excellently developing over the last period, will continue to be further developed during the new mandate of President Erdogan and will be a factor in strengthening good-neighborliness, trust, security and cooperation in the region of Southeast Europe.

President Radev highlights the common efforts of Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of energy security, connectivity, economic and trade cooperation and migration issues as factors for overcoming challenges and in the interest of the progress of both peoples and the region.

/Bulgarian National Television