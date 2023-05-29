"Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria": We will make every Possible Effort to broadcast a Regular Cabinet
"The national leadership of 'Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria' (DSB) reaffirms its decision to support the PP-DB candidate for Prime Minister - Academician Nikolay Denkov. We believe that there is no change in the political analysis that led to our support for him and the management formula that was achieved. We declare that we will make every possible effort to appoint a regular cabinet to control the exacerbated political crisis and carry out the necessary reforms." This is stated by the National leadership of "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria".
DSB adds that they make their political decisions in view of the national interest.
"We do not give in to political intrigues and blackmail, coordinated by the forces that aim to divert Bulgaria from the Euro-Atlantic path and return it to the pro-Kremlin sphere of influence," the party also stated.
DSB is part of "Democratic Bulgaria" which is in a union coalition with "We Continue the Change".
