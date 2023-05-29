Recep Erdogan won Turkey's first-ever runoff election and will continue as the country's president.

Just over 52% of voters voted for him. The candidate of the opposition National Alliance, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, is supported by about 48 percent of Turkish citizens. The results are for processing more than 99% of the protocols.

Erdogan spoke to his supporters twice - in Istanbul and in Ankara. He stated that the victory belongs to all of Turkey and added that he is for unification. Throughout the night, there were celebrations in the area of the presidential palace in Ankara.

Leaders from around the world, including the presidents of the United States, France and Russia, the German chancellor, the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council, congratulated Erdogan on his victory.

The opposition candidate, Kılıçdaroğlu, did not recognize the victory of his rival and commented that it was the "most unfair election", but assured his supporters that he would continue his fight.

"We are not the only winners. Turkey is a winner, our people are a winner, democracy is a winner. As I said - nobody loses in our country when we win. Nobody lost today, all 85 million citizens won. We are not offended to anyone. Now is the time to put aside all the controversies of the pre-election period and unite around our national goals and dreams," said Recep Erdogan, President of Turkey.

"As your friend, son, uncle and most of all a person born on this earth, I have always fought for your rights to not be offended, to live in peace and abundance. And I will continue this fight. From now on, I first want to see the more than 25 million people who voted for me standing tall with high morale. Our march continues, here we are," added Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the opposition.

