COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 19 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

19 are the persons newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 2 of them were detected by PCR, and 17 by rapid antigen tests. 63.16% of the new cases confirmed during the past 24 hours are of persons who have not been vaccinated, the Unified Information Portal shows.

The tests carried out in Bulgaria during the last 24 hours are a total of 360. Of these, 9 are PCR, and 351 are antigenic. This is indicated by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Burgas – 3; Varna – 2; Veliko Tarnovo – 1; Pazardzhik – 1; Pernik – 2; Pleven – 1; Razgrad – 1; Ruse – 3; Sofia region – 1; Sofia city – 3; Targovishte - 1.

There are a total of 1,307,270 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bulgaria at the moment. 1,960 of them are active. 1,266,931 are the total cured persons.

There are a total of 275 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection who are admitted to hospital care facilities in Bulgaria. Of them, 34 are in intensive care units or clinics. There are six people newly admitted to hospitals. Of them, 66.67% have not been vaccinated, according to the data in the Unified Information Portal.

The total number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines so far is 4,612,803.

There are 38,379 people who have died with the coronavirus infection. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal