Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 29, 2023, Monday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain today @Pixabay

Visibility will be reduced in places in the lowlands and hollows this morning.

Clouds will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rain, and there will be short-lived, temporarily intense rain showers and thunderstorms in many parts of Bulgaria. The conditions for hail also remain. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - to moderate wind from the north-northeast.

The maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 26°C, in Sofia - around 21°C.

Over the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rain, and in many places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 20°-22°C. The temperature of the sea water is 16°-17°C.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. It will be foggy in the higher parts. There will be showers of rain accompanied by thunder in many places. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

In the coming days, cumulus-rain clouds will develop again, and in many places there will be short-term, in some areas, intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wind, clouds, rain, temperatures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria