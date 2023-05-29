Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Rain today

Visibility will be reduced in places in the lowlands and hollows this morning.

Clouds will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rain, and there will be short-lived, temporarily intense rain showers and thunderstorms in many parts of Bulgaria. The conditions for hail also remain. It will blow weak, in Eastern Bulgaria - to moderate wind from the north-northeast.

The maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 26°C, in Sofia - around 21°C.

Over the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rain, and in many places it will rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 20°-22°C. The temperature of the sea water is 16°-17°C.

Over the mountains, the cloudiness will be significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. It will be foggy in the higher parts. There will be showers of rain accompanied by thunder in many places. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 17°C, at 2000 meters - around 10°C.

In the coming days, cumulus-rain clouds will develop again, and in many places there will be short-term, in some areas, intense precipitation with thunderstorms and hail.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology