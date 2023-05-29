Bulgaria: The MP who Leaked the Recordings Fears for his Life

Radostin Vassilev, who published the recordings of the extended meeting of the leadership of "We Continue the Change", announced on the National Television that he was afraid for his life and that he was under police protection.

He said he didn't feel like a traitor. He suggested that people close to him may have alerted the leaders of "We Continue the Change" that he intended to release the tape.

"One should always look around in one's ranks constantly. It turns out that there is betrayal among us. In no case do I consider myself a traitor, on the contrary - I consider myself a person who is the only one who has the courage to do what society has a right to know," he pointed out.

Vassilev denied that he published the recordings after consulting the president. He denied that he wanted the post of Minister of Sports.

"No one said the tape was secret to allow me to have someone record it. Mind you, this tape could have been leaked secretly, right? But I stood with my face to show it and say, that I did it and that I cannot support such a joke as what is happening at the moment and such type of conversations, which are shameful and mean", said Radostin Vassilev.

He pointed out that coordinating the names of service directors with foreign embassies is counter to national security and a threat to national sovereignty.

/Bulgarian National Television